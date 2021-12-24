Left Menu

MP discoms meet record 15692 MW power demand on Friday afternoon

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 24-12-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 20:20 IST
A record 15692 Megawatt (MW) of power was successfully supplied by the Madhya Pradesh government owned electricity distribution companies (discoms) on Friday afternoon, an official said.

The state's power demand shot up to 15692 MW in the afternoon, which was met by the three discoms and this was the highest ever power supply in the state's history, MP Power Management Company Public Relations Officer Pankaj Swami told PTI.

The surge in electricity demand was due to the agriculture load as the Rabi season is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

