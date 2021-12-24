Left Menu

Govt imposes stock limits on soyameal till June 2022 to check price rise

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 20:21 IST
Govt imposes stock limits on soyameal till June 2022 to check price rise
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Friday imposed stock holding limits on soyameal, which is used as a raw material in the poultry feed industry, till June 2022 to curb hoarding as well as check rise in domestic prices.

The limits will be in place till June 30, 2022, an official statement said. Besides, the government has notified an order under the Essential Commodities Act to declare 'soyameal' as an essential commodity up to June 30, 2022 by amending the Schedule of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Soyameal processors, millers and plant owners can hold a maximum stock of 90 days production and they are required to declare the storage location.

Government-registered trading companies, traders and private chaupals can hold a maximum stock of 160 tonne with a defined and declared storage location.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021