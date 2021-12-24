J-K: Security forces neutralise Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorist in Anantnag, arrest two LeT operatives in Budgam

Security forces on Friday said that they have neutralised a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Kashmir's Anantnag district, who was involved in the killings of a policeman, civilians and others. The security forces also arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associates at Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an official statement, Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that in a joint operation, security forces and police neutralised one Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, identified as Shahzad Ahmad Seh in Bijbehara, Anantnag. "Based on a specific input regarding presence of a terrorist in village Mominhall Aarwani area of Bijbehara Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 1stRR and 90Bn CRPF in the said area. During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter," the police said.

The killed terrorist was involved in a number of terror crimes including the killing of Police Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat of Chandpora Kanelwan Anantnag, three BJP workers at YK-Pora Kulgam, BJP Sarpanch and his wife at Lal-Chowk Anantnag. Besides, he was also involved in an attack on District Development Council (DDC) candidate Anees ul Islam Ganie at Sagam Kokernag and in snatching weapons from a constable at Shamispora crossing in the Khudwani area of Kulgam.

Moreover, he was involved in various grenade lobbing incidents and attacks on security establishments in Anantnag and Kulgam areas. The security forces also recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK 47 Rifle, two AK Magazines, 40 AK rounds and a grenade from his possession.

"All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation," it said. Police have registered cases under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated.

In another operation, the Budgam Police, along with the 50 Rashtriya Rifles and 181 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrested two terror associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT from Chadoora area of Budgam district. "They have been identified as Imran Majeed Magray, son of Abdul Majeed resident of Magray Mohalla Mochwa and Aqib Amin son of Mohammad Amin Rather resident of Magray Mohalla Mochwa," the police added.

Police have recovered incriminating material of LeT and explosive substance including two hand grenades, two AK-47 magazines, 30 live AK-47 rounds from their possession. During preliminary investigation, it surfaced that both the arrested terrorist associates have been in touch with LeT commanders and were involved in providing logistics support to terrorists including providing shelter, transportation of arms and ammunition in the areas of Mochwa, Kralpora, Chattergam, Sathsoo, Nowgam, Chadoora and other areas of the district.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation is going on. (ANI)

