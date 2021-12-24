Left Menu

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 24-12-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 21:58 IST
Cooperative farming can bring big change in life of farmers: R'sthan Guv
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Cooperative farming can pave a way to big and positive change in the life of small-scale farmers as it goes with low-cost investment and brings larger production that fetches fair price of the produce to the farmers, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Friday.

He said this while virtually addressing the 5th Convocation of Agriculture University of Kota, held at UIT auditorium.

''The cooperative farming can bring a big and positive change in life of farmers of small scale and the farmers should adopt cooperative farming,'' the governor said. The agriculture universities should promote cooperative farming and should work towards making it practical in the life of farmers, the governor said.

In order to counter challenge of scarcity of water, land and rise in investment cost, innovation in this direction needs to be encouraged and the universities are required to play a vital role for the publicity of scientific methods of farming among the farmers, he said.

Sincere efforts need to be initiated for water management to suffice water requirement of farming and work on recharge of ground water requires focus, he added. Special focus should also be laid at training and shaping skilled youths in agriculture management, he said.

State Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria also laid focus on water conservation and management for agriculture as only 1 per cent groundwater is available currently and said coordination needs be made between modern and innovative methods and traditional methods of agriculture.

