Left Menu

Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral to remain closed for visitors on Christmas due to COVID-19

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital will remain closed for visitors for today and tomorrow on Christmas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 22:01 IST
Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral to remain closed for visitors on Christmas due to COVID-19
Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral to remain closed for visitors today and on Christmas, due to the current COVID19 situation. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital will remain closed for visitors for today and tomorrow on Christmas. As per a notice issued by the cathedral, the gates of the church will remain closed during this period.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are not allowed to visit the Sacred Heart Cathedral and its premises on December 24 and 25. The church gate shall remain closed during this period," the notice reads. Notably, the festival was not celebrated last year too in the wake of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had directed district magistrates to ensure that no gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year take place in the city. Delhi reported 180 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike since June 16 this year, as per the State health bulletin on Friday.

As per the health bulletin, the daily positivity rate is 0.29 per cent in the national capital while no death has been reported in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021