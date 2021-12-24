Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral to remain closed for visitors on Christmas due to COVID-19

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital will remain closed for visitors for today and tomorrow on Christmas. As per a notice issued by the cathedral, the gates of the church will remain closed during this period.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are not allowed to visit the Sacred Heart Cathedral and its premises on December 24 and 25. The church gate shall remain closed during this period," the notice reads. Notably, the festival was not celebrated last year too in the wake of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had directed district magistrates to ensure that no gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year take place in the city. Delhi reported 180 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike since June 16 this year, as per the State health bulletin on Friday.

As per the health bulletin, the daily positivity rate is 0.29 per cent in the national capital while no death has been reported in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

