SAD chief visits hospital to meet persons injured in Ludhiana court blast

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday visited the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana to meet those injured in the Ludhiana District Court explosion.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 24-12-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 22:04 IST
SAD chief visits hospital to meet persons injured in Ludhiana court blast
Sukhbir Singh Badal meeting the injured. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Later while talking to media, the SAD chief said, "The conditions in Punjab are not good. Six to seven blasts have happened in the last six-seven months but the Punjab government has paid no attention to the ones guilty. It is playing politics instead of apprehending the guilty. Punjab government is not fulfilling its responsibility of maintaining law and order in the state."

An explosion at the Ludhiana court complex in Punjab on December 23 killed one and injured six others. Security has been tightened outside the complex after the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

