Maha: AIMIM LS MP hits out at parties over Muslim quota

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-12-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 22:19 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@imtiaz_jaleel)
No party in Maharashtra wants to give reservations to Muslims and they have been fooling the community so far, said AIMIM Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Friday.

He said leaders who routinely made the demand for Muslim quota were now saying a Constitutional amendment would be needed for the purpose.

Hitting out at the Congress and NCP for changing their tone on the subject, Jaleel said the laws were the same when these two parties had introduced Muslim quota in 2014.

''In the Assembly, the Congress, NCP and Samajwadi Party demands reservations but they are fooling the community. Reservations can be given by the government in one day, but they don't want to give it,'' the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen leader alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

