Maharashtra report 1410 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Maharashtra has reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 in the cases has gone up to 66,54,755 in the state.

During the last 24 hours, 868 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 65,01,243. 12 people lost their lives to the deadly virus in the state during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 1,41,404.

There are currently 8,426 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Meanwhile, as many as 20 new cases of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra on Friday, said the state health department.

With this, the tally of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 108. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 683 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With one more patients succumbing to virus, the total death toll has gone up to 16,368.

About 267 patients have been discharged in last 24 hours, taking the tally of total patients discarged to 7,47,258. (ANI)

