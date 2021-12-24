Left Menu

Telangana: Cinema ticket rates revised

Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI): The Telangana government has revised cinema admission rates, making the minimum rate Rs 30 plus GST in non-AC theatres and Rs 50 plus GST in AC theatres. The minimum rate is Rs 100 plus GST in multiplexes, it said in orders issued recently.

The maximum rate is Rs 150 plus GST in AC theatres, Rs 70 plus GST in non-AC theatres, Rs 250 plus GST in multiplexes, Rs 200 plus GST for recliner seats in single theatres and Rs 300 plus GST for recliner seats in multiplexes, among others. The maintenance charges are Rs five per ticket in AC theatres and Rs three per ticket in non-AC theatres.

