Left Menu

Dispute between Maha revenue, agri departments affecting PM Kisan Sanman scheme, says Bhuse

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 23:09 IST
Dispute between Maha revenue, agri departments affecting PM Kisan Sanman scheme, says Bhuse
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (@dadajibhuseofficial)
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse on Friday said it was ''partially true'' that the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Yojana was affected due to a dispute between the state's revenue and agriculture departments.

Responding to a written question of NCP's Amol Mitkari in the Legislative Council, the minister said, ''It is partially true the implementation of PM Kisan Sanman Yojana is affected due to the credit seeking dispute between revenue and agriculture departments.'' ''The organisation of talathis have already expressed its unwillingness to implement the scheme. As on November 9, a total of 108.64 lakh farmers have received Rs 15,969.78 crore into their accounts under the scheme," Bhuse said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation

Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resign...

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021