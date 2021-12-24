Dispute between Maha revenue, agri departments affecting PM Kisan Sanman scheme, says Bhuse
Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse on Friday said it was ''partially true'' that the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Yojana was affected due to a dispute between the state's revenue and agriculture departments.
Responding to a written question of NCP's Amol Mitkari in the Legislative Council, the minister said, ''It is partially true the implementation of PM Kisan Sanman Yojana is affected due to the credit seeking dispute between revenue and agriculture departments.'' ''The organisation of talathis have already expressed its unwillingness to implement the scheme. As on November 9, a total of 108.64 lakh farmers have received Rs 15,969.78 crore into their accounts under the scheme," Bhuse said.
