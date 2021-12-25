Left Menu

President Kovind extends greetings on Christmas, calls for adopting teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives

Extending his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Christmas, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday called for adopting the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 09:06 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Extending his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Christmas, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday called for adopting the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives. "Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice and liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recalled the life and teachings of Jesus Christ, adding that they placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. "Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around," tweeted Prime Minister.

Christmas is being widely celebrated across the country with much fervour. Midnight mass was held at several churches in Goa, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal, Karnataka following COVID protocols.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

