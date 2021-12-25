Left Menu

Two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian on Saturday.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-12-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 10:14 IST
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian on Saturday. According to Police, an encounter between terrorists and security forces started in the wee hours of Saturday in the Chowgam area of Shopian.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

