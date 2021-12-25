Left Menu

Maharashtra: Vedic school teacher in Washim held for raping minor

A teacher of a Vedic school was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old student, said police on Saturday.

ANI | Washim (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-12-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 11:54 IST
Maharashtra: Vedic school teacher in Washim held for raping minor
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher of a Vedic school was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old student, said police on Saturday. The accused, Ajay Pathak, has been arrested under POCSO Act.

According to the Karanja Police, the incident took place at Sri Narsingh Saraswati Swami Maharaj Vedpathashala in the city when Pathak, purportedly asked the victim to massage his legs. The girl's parents and relatives filed a complaint at the police station after the victim confided about the incident to them.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, added the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global
4
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021