Left Menu

Govt to tweak subsidy policy to promote local production of P&K fertiliser

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 14:00 IST
Govt to tweak subsidy policy to promote local production of P&K fertiliser
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Saturday decided to make changes to the existing nutrient based subsidy (NBS) policy to promote domestic production of phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers amid a sharp rise in global prices.

A decision in this regard was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya.

In the meeting, ''...it was decided to continue support to the domestic industry for production of P&K fertilisers and propose additional provisions in the present NBS Policy to promote domestic production of P&K fertilisers in the country,'' an official statement said.

This decision will help in utilising the unutilised domestic production capacity of these fertilisers and promote 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', it added.

Under the NBS policy, being implemented since April 2010, a fixed amount of subsidy which is decided on an annual basis is provided on P&K fertilisers depending on their nutrient content.

Under this policy, maximum retail price (MRP) of P&K fertilisers is fixed by the fertiliser companies as per the market dynamics at reasonable levels which is monitored by the government.

However, in the current 2020-21 fiscal, the government notified NBS rates for P&K fertilisers twice in order to keep domestic prices of these soil nutrients reasonable to farmers and ensure adequate supply.

Keeping in account high global prices, the Centre has also provided a special one time package for additional subsidy over above the NBS rates for period from October 2021 till March 2022 for Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) and three most consumed NPK fertilisers.

The government has also included potash derived from molasses under the NBS scheme with effect from October, 2021. The country imports P&K fertilisers to meet its domestic demand. Global prices of these soil nutrients have increased continuously since early this year.

For instance, global prices of DAP had increased to USD 730 per tonne in September from USD 565 per tonne in May. They have further risen now from that level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021