Delhi govt collects fine amounting to nearly Rs 1.5 Cr in last 2 days for violation of COVID protocols

Amid a surge in the COVID cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday informed that it collected fine amounting to approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the last two days for violation of COVID protocols.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 14:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a surge in the COVID cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday informed that it collected fine amounting to approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the last two days for violation of COVID protocols. As many as 163 FIRs were also registered for violation of protocol.

"1,245 violations registered in East Delhi and 1446 in North Delhi. 7778 cases of not applying masks, not following physical distance and gathering crowd have been registered," Delhi Government informed. As per the data of December 22-23, the enforcement agency of the Delhi Government imposed a fine of Rs 1,54,71,500.

The maximum number of cases of Covid protocol violation has been registered from East Delhi and North Delhi among the 11 districts of the city. Delhi health bulletin on Friday informed that the national capital has recorded 180 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike since June 16 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

