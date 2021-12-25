Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral remains close, people light candles at back gate

On the occasion of Christmas, People lighted candles at the back gate of the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital as the church remained closed for visitors in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 14:15 IST
COVID-19: Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral remains close, people light candles at back gate
Visual from Sacred Heart Cathedral (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Christmas, People lighted candles at the back gate of the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital as the church remained closed for visitors in view of the current COVID-19 situation. Speaking to ANI, Shweta a local visitor said, "we are disappointed as the church is close but I think, it is a good decision because covid cases are increasing."

"I understand these restrictions have been taken for our own safety," she added. Another visitor Zud, from Maharashtra, said, "the church is close and we have not offered prayers. Christmas is very auspicious for us as we celebrate the birthday of Jesus Chryst."

"We are disappointed as we are not able to offer prayers. We especially travel all way from Mumbai to Delhi for this and the church is very remount," he said. Saurabh Kumar said, "yes we are disappointed but if we see the other side, it is good as covid cases are increasing and safety is topmost important."

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021