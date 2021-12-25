Left Menu

Jaipur: Gold biscuit worth Rs 24.32 lakh seized at airport

Customs officials recovered 491 grams of gold biscuits worth Rs 24.32 lakh from a passenger on Friday who arrived from Sharjah, said a press release on Saturday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-12-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 15:03 IST
Jaipur: Gold biscuit worth Rs 24.32 lakh seized at airport
Four gold biscuit recovered at Jaipur airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials recovered 491 grams of gold biscuits worth Rs 24.32 lakh from a passenger on Friday who arrived from Sharjah, said a press release on Saturday. According to the release, the passenger had arrived by Air Arabia flight.

On examination of his checked-in baggage in the x-ray machine, dark images of some objects inside the face shaver machine (trimmer) were noticed which indicated concealment of some heavy/precious metal like gold etc. On inquiring, the Pax denied being in possession of / carrying any such items and could not provide any satisfactory explanation. On dismantling the face shaver machine (trimmer), four solid Biscuits of fine Gold (of 99.99% purity) duly packed by black carbon plastic sheet of multilayers were found concealed and one small Gold Biscuit of fine Gold (purity of 99.99%) was found separately packed in black Carbon plastic Sheet.

The smuggled gold has been seized under the provision of the Customs Act, 1962. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021