Kerala: 7 more held in SDPI leader's murder case

Kerala Police on Saturday arrested seven more people in connection with the murder of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State Secretary KS Shaan.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 25-12-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 18:12 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Police on Saturday arrested seven more people in connection with the murder of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State Secretary KS Shaan. So far, a total of 10 accused have been arrested in the SDPI leader's murder case.

Meanwhile, in the murder case of BJP's OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan, five people have been arrested so far. A police team is carrying out investigations in other states.

Two murders of senior political functionaries from SDPI and BJP in Alappuzha forced the local administration to impose Section 144 in the district. The alleged murder of the SDPI leader was followed by a separate incident in which BJP's OBC morcha state secretary was killed at his house by unidentified people in Alappuzha.

According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. SDPI has alleged that RSS workers are behind this attack. Earlier, an RSS worker S Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, on November 15. (ANI)

