2 unidentified terrorists killed in ongoing Awantipora encounter in J-K

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Hardumir, Tral area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir.

ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-12-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 18:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Hardumir, Tral area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir. The operation is currently underway.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

