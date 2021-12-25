Left Menu

Complaint lodged against Hindu Jagarana Vedike activist for 'stopping Christmas celebration' in Karnataka school

A complaint has been filed by an educational institution in the Pandavapura area of Mandya District against an activist of an organisation called Hindu Jagarana Vedike for allegedly barging into school premises to stop the Christmas celebration, informed local police.

A complaint has been filed by an educational institution in the Pandavapura area of Mandya District against an activist of an organisation called Hindu Jagarana Vedike for allegedly barging into school premises to stop the Christmas celebration, informed local police. "Nirmala education institute has filed a complaint against Hindu Jagarana Vedike activist for barging into school and stopping Christmas celebration, warning the school administration not to celebrate Christian festivals at school," said Police officials.

"After the preliminary investigation, it has been found that activist of a Hindu Jagarana Vedike along with some parents visited the school and questioned the school administration as to why Rs 50 was collected from each student to celebrate, a Christian festival, Christmas," official added. Police have recorded the statements of the parties involved in the dispute.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

