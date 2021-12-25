Left Menu

Two terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter were affiliated with terror outfit Ansar Gazwat uL Hind: J-K Police

Two terrorists killed in encounter terrorists in Hardumir, Tral area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Ansar Gazwat uL Hind (AuGH), said police.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Two terrorists killed in encounter terrorists in Hardumir, Tral area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Ansar Gazwat uL Hind (AuGH), said police. The terrorists have been identified as Nadeem Bhat and Rasool, both involved in several terror incidents including IED blast and grenade throwing.

"Tral Encounter Update: Killed terrorists identified as Nadeem Bhat and Rasool @ Adil, an IED expert, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit AuGH. 02 AK rifles recovered. Both were involved in several #terror incidents including IED blast and grenade throwing," Kashmir Zone Police quoted IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar in a tweet. Earlier today, two terrorists, belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, have been killed in an encounter that broke out in the Chowgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. (ANI)

