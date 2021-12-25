Nigerian national arrested with cocaine worth Rs 33 lakh in Mumbai

A Nigerian national has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Masjid Bandar area of Mumbai on Saturday with 110 grams of cocaine drugs worth Rs 33 lakh in the international market, said Police.

"Boyega Habib Abubakar (47) used to sell drugs under the guise of being a garment seller," said a Police official.

Police said that the drug peddler had come to South Mumbai to sell drugs ahead of New Year celebrations. Police arrested him after laying a trap. (ANI)

