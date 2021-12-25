Two AuGH terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Awantipora

A total of two terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Ansar Gazwat uL Hind (AuGH) were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Tral area of Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police on Saturday. Acting on specific information generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in village Hardumir, Tral area of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Awantipora police and army in the said area.

During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given ample opportunities to surrender. However, they denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter. "In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter," it said.

Terrorists have been identified as Nadeem Nazir Bhat and Rahi Rasool Bhat. As per police records, both the killed terrorists were categorized terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit AuGH and were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including IED blast and grenade attacks on police and security forces establishments.

"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK series rifles were recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation," the police said. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated.

The people have also requested people to cooperate with them till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any. Earlier, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were also killed in an encounter by police and security forces in Shopian taking the toll to four in the last 12 hours.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint teams of police and security forces for eliminating five terrorists within 48 hours in three successful operations without any collateral damage. (ANI)

