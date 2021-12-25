Left Menu

Christmas: President Kovind visits Sacred Heart Cathedral, prays for world peace

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital on the occasion of Christmas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 20:54 IST
Christmas: President Kovind visits Sacred Heart Cathedral, prays for world peace
President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral. (Image courtesy: Twitter/ @rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital on the occasion of Christmas. He offered prayers for world peace and the well-being of humanity at Church.

"President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral on the occasion of Christmas and celebrated the joyous festival with children. He offered prayers for world peace and well-being of humanity," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. Meanwhile, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sacred Heart Cathedral in the national capital will remain closed for visitors on Christmas.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had directed district magistrates to ensure that no gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year take place in the city. Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global
4
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021