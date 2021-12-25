Left Menu

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in K Kalan, Srigufwara area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night, said Kashmir Zone Police.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-12-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 21:39 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in K Kalan, Srigufwara area of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night, said Kashmir Zone Police. "Encounter has started at K. Kalan, Srigufwara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted,

Further details are awaited. Earlier today, two Ansar Gazwat uL Hind (AuGH) and two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in two separate encounters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

