Karnataka reports 270 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hrs

Karnataka reported 270 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Saturday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-12-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 21:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka reported 270 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Saturday. With the addition of new cases, the cumulative case tally in the state mounted to 30,04,239, of which 7,271 are active cases.

As per the health bulletin, four deaths were reported in the state taking the total death toll to 38,309.A total of 246 people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,58,630. According to the bulletin, 830 passengers travelled from high-risk countries from November 1 till Saturday.

Meanwhile, India has logged 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

