Left Menu

Everybody needs to work unitedly for farmers welfare: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that everybody needs to work unitedly for the welfare of farmers.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-12-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 22:23 IST
Everybody needs to work unitedly for farmers welfare: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that everybody needs to work unitedly for the welfare of farmers. Bommai was in Hubballi today to participate in the centennial celebrations of Hubballi taluk 'huttuvali marata sahakari sangha' in APMC.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said, "The Sangha has rendered commendable service to the farmers for the last 100 years and it should be strengthened to reach out to more farmers in the coming years." "We all need to work unitedly for the welfare of farmers. Strengthening the Sangha would help the farmers. The State government would provide all necessary help to strengthen this institution," he said.

Bommai has assured necessary support through a special programme to strengthen this Sangha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
3
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021