India has 18 lakhs isolation beds, 90,000 special beds for children: PM Modi

Amid the increase in the cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday informed that India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds and 90,000 special beds for children.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 22:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the increase in the cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday informed that India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.40 lakh ICU beds and 90,000 special beds for children. "Today, the nation has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.4 lakh ICU beds and 90,000 special beds for kids," the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation today.

"Today, we have over 3,000 functional PSA Oxygen plants and 4 lakh cylinders have been provided to all states," he said. PM Modi urged people not to panic and be alert.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the nationwide case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached 415. (ANI)

