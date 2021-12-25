Left Menu

COVID-19: Gujarat reports 6 new Omicron cases, tally rises to 49

With six new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 reported in Gujarat on Saturday, the total cases in the state climbed to 49, the state health bulletin informed.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 25-12-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 23:05 IST
COVID-19: Gujarat reports 6 new Omicron cases, tally rises to 49
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With six new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 reported in Gujarat on Saturday, the total cases in the state climbed to 49, the state health bulletin informed. Meanwhile, the state logged 179 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative cases to 8,29,182. The active cases in Gujarat now stand at 837.

The state also witnessed two COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Gujarat now stands at 10,113. As many as 34 people recovered from the infection in the state in the last 24 hours.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the nationwide case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached 415. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
3
The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

 Netherlands
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021