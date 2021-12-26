Left Menu

BSF seizes packets of heroin in Punjab's Ferozepur

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 11 packets of contraband suspected to be heroin in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, according to BSF.

ANI | Ferozepur (Punjab) | Updated: 26-12-2021 02:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 02:53 IST
BSF seizes packets of heroin in Punjab's Ferozepur
BSF seizes packets of contraband suspected to be heroin in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 11 packets of contraband suspected to be heroin in Punjab's Firozepur sector, according to BSF. The seized packets weighed approximately 10.85 kgs.

"Nefarious attempt of Smugglers to smuggle Heroin was thwarted by alert BSF troops in Firozepur," the BSF Punjab frontier tweeted on Saturday. Earlier this month, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that the state government has started action against those who have spread drugs in Punjab.

Speaking to the media in Ludhiana, Channi said, "We have started action against those who have spread drugs in Punjab." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
3
The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

 Netherlands
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021