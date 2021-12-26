Left Menu

One held for robbing car from 65-year-old man in Delhi's Rohini

One person was arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing a car from a 65-year-old man in sector 11, Rohini, informed the police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 06:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 06:35 IST
One held for robbing car from 65-year-old man in Delhi's Rohini
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing a car from a 65-year-old man in sector 11, Rohini, informed the police. The man tried to stop the carjacking bid by hanging on to the door, however, he was dragged on the road for a few meters and collapsed. The elderly man was declared brought dead by the BSA Hospital, added the police.

The accused have been identified as Kapil Tiwari (27). The police have recovered robbed Wagon R Car, Motorcycle from the accused person, said the police. The accused had been involved in five cases of burglary, theft, and Arms Act in the past. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021