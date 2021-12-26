One held for robbing car from 65-year-old man in Delhi's Rohini

One person was arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing a car from a 65-year-old man in sector 11, Rohini, informed the police. The man tried to stop the carjacking bid by hanging on to the door, however, he was dragged on the road for a few meters and collapsed. The elderly man was declared brought dead by the BSA Hospital, added the police.

The accused have been identified as Kapil Tiwari (27). The police have recovered robbed Wagon R Car, Motorcycle from the accused person, said the police. The accused had been involved in five cases of burglary, theft, and Arms Act in the past. (ANI)

