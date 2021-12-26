Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation decked up for New Year celebrations

Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation area has been decorated with lightings for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

State tourism minister Aditya Thackeray tweeted a video and invited everyone to see the decoration during festivities.

"Presenting Bandra Wonderland! Do visit Bandra Reclamation and enjoy the festivities, safely! Heartfelt thanks to @reliancejio and MSRDC for their support of this initiative," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)