Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation decked up for New Year celebrations
Mumbai's Bandra Reclamation area has been decorated with lightings for Christmas and New Year celebrations.
26-12-2021
State tourism minister Aditya Thackeray tweeted a video and invited everyone to see the decoration during festivities.
"Presenting Bandra Wonderland! Do visit Bandra Reclamation and enjoy the festivities, safely! Heartfelt thanks to @reliancejio and MSRDC for their support of this initiative," he tweeted. (ANI)
