Left Menu

TN: Intermittent rains affect process of making earthen pots, Madurai potters unable to meet demand ahead of Pongal

Ahead of Pongal, the potters of Madurai say intermittent rainfall has severely affected the process of making earthen pots due to which they are unable to meet the market demand.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-12-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 09:15 IST
TN: Intermittent rains affect process of making earthen pots, Madurai potters unable to meet demand ahead of Pongal
Glipmse of pottery industry in Madurai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Pongal, the potters of Madurai say intermittent rainfall has severely affected the process of making earthen pots due to which they are unable to meet the market demand. Potters say that over the past few years, many people have given up the pottery industry and gone into alternative industries without adequate income.

Only a few families continue to engage in the pottery business amidst various difficulties without the mind to give up the clan business. "We couldn't take soil from ponds in time as they were brimming with water. It delayed the process of making pots and now we are unable to meet the demand," a potter said.

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. To mark the festival, the Pongal sweet dish is prepared and is first offered to the Gods and Goddesses followed, sometimes, with an offering to cows. It is then shared with the family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021