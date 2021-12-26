PM Modi to visit Himachal's Mandi for inauguration of hydropower plants worth over Rs 11,000 cr on Dec 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore. As per PMO's press release, the Prime Minister will also preside over the second groundbreaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' Meet before this event.

"The Meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore," the PMO stated. "PM Modi has constantly focussed on fully utilizing the untapped potential of the resources available in the country. In this regard, one of the steps has been to utilize optimally the hydropower potential in the Himalayan region," PMO said.

The projects which will be inaugurated at around 12 noon and whose foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister during the visit reflect a key step in this direction. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Renukaji Dam project which was lying pending for around three decades.

"The project was made possible through the vision of cooperative federalism of the Prime Minister when six states viz Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible," PMO said. The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around Rs 7,000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic meters of water supply per year.

In addition, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power project. "The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 1800 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year," it added. According to the release, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project which will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district.

"The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over Rs 680 crore. It will lead to the generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year," it further informed. Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power project, a 111 MW project that has been built at a cost of around Rs 2,080 crore.

The project will lead to the generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year and help the state earn revenue worth over Rs 120 crore annually. (ANI)

