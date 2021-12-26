Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds BJP's Karimganj chief for giving up PSO

Left Menu

Hours after exhorting BJP's state unit leaders to surrender their "security cover", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday revealed that BJPs' Karimganj President Subrata Bhattacharjee has surrendered his Personal Security Officer (PSO) on Saturday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Hours after exhorting BJP's state unit leaders to surrender their "security cover", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday revealed that BJPs' Karimganj President Subrata Bhattacharjee has surrendered his Personal Security Officer (PSO) on Saturday. The decision came after Sarma asked BJP's state unit leaders to surrender their security. The Chief Minister had reportedly said that having a PSO is "Congress culture" and "we do not have any threat of life for we have done nothing wrong".

Sarma tweeted, "I am in deep gratitude, & grateful to Sri Subrata Bhattacharjee, President BJP Karimganj for having given up his PSO on my request. Every karykarta in @BJP4India is committed to principles of humility & connectedness with people pusuing ideals taught by Hon PM Sri @narendramodi." In a letter to Sarma on Saturday, Bhattacharjee wrote, "Inviting reference to the subject cited above and informs you that I have intended to surrender my Personal Security (PSO) and requesting you to withdraw the same and oblige." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

