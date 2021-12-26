Left Menu

No plans to bring back repealed farm laws again; Congress creating confusion: Tomar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 11:54 IST
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said the government has no plan to bring back the recently repealed farm laws, and urged farmers to be wary of ''confusion'' being created by the Congress on this issue.

Tomar, in a statement, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to withdraw agriculture reform laws to protect the interest of farmers.

''The government has no plan to bring the (repealed) agriculture laws again. ...Congress is indulging in a negative work of spreading confusion to cover up its failures,'' Tomar said and asked farmers to beware of this.

In his address to the nation on November 19, Modi had announced withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws in a bid to end a year-long massive protest by farmers at the borders of the national capital.

These laws were passed in Parliament in September 2020 but the Supreme Court had stayed their roll out in March 2021 and finally were repealed on November 29 by passing a bill due to mounting pressure from protesting farmers.

These three laws were: The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

