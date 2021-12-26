Left Menu

COVID-19: Odisha reports four new Omicron cases, state's tally rises to eight

Odisha has reported four new Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the cases of the new variant of coronavirus to eight, informed State Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra on Sunday.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-12-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 13:17 IST
COVID-19: Odisha reports four new Omicron cases, state's tally rises to eight
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha has reported four new Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the cases of the new variant of coronavirus to eight, informed State Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra on Sunday. According to Mishra, four foreign returnees including two from Nigeria, two from Saudi Arabia, and one from the UAE have tested positive for Omicron.

"Four new Omicron cases reported in the state, four foreign returnees, two from Nigeria, one from UAE, and one from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID19. The total number of Omicron cases now stands at eight," said Mishra. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that the tally of Omicron in the country has risen to 415. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021