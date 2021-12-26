Left Menu

Mustard crop area rises by 50 pc in western UP, the wheat area down

Area under mustard crop has surged by nearly 50 per cent in the sugar belt of Uttar Pradesh this year as farmers are looking to cash in higher profit following an increase in the price of mustard oil, according to an official.Farmers has grown mustard crops in 7,250 hectare area against the government target of 5,387 hectare in Muzaffarnagar district, according to district agriculture officer Jasvir Singh Tewatya.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-12-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 13:20 IST
Mustard crop area rises by 50 pc in western UP, the wheat area down
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Area under mustard crop has surged by nearly 50 per cent in the sugar belt of Uttar Pradesh this year as farmers are looking to cash in higher profit following an increase in the price of mustard oil, according to an official.

Farmers has grown mustard crops in 7,250 hectare area against the government target of 5,387 hectare in Muzaffarnagar district, according to district agriculture officer Jasvir Singh Tewatya. Area under the mustard crop was 4,841 hectare last year.

Tewatya said that farmers have grown mustard over higher area this year due to a rise in the price of mustard oil in the country. Farmers have grown wheat crop only in 60,542 hectare against the target of 82,932 hectare in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021