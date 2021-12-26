Left Menu

Odisha: One elephant killed, two others injured after being hit by goods train in Khordha

One elephant was killed and 2 others were injured after being hit by a goods train near Bhusandapur railway station under Tangi Forest Division in Khordha district of Odisha on Saturday night.

ANI | Khordha (Odisha) | Updated: 26-12-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 13:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One elephant was killed and 2 others were injured after being hit by a goods train near Bhusandapur railway station under Tangi Forest Division in Khordha district of Odisha on Saturday night. According to reports, the incident took place at around 9 pm when a herd of elephants was trying to cross the railway tracks near the Bhusandapur level crossing.

Ranger Rabindranath Panda and other officials from Tangi Forest Division rushed to the spot after receiving the information today morning and seized the carcass of the elephant. According to Panda, the elephant herd comprising 19 jumbos had moved to the forest near Bhusandapur from the Chandaka forest area. Panda stated that elephants often stray into the nearby farmland in night hours in search of food.

A search for the injured elephants is underway. Recently, State Minister for Forest and Environment, Bikram Keshari Arukha had informed that at least 406 elephants have died between 2016-17 and 2020-21 during the Odisha Assembly winter session.

The Minister also added that as many as 162 elephants died in accidents while 54 died of electrocution and others died due to accidents and other causes during these years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

