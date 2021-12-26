Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates people of Arunachal for "Airgun Surrender Campaign"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the people of Arunachal Pradesh for adopting "Airgun Surrender Campaign" and stated that more than 1,600 airguns have been surrendered voluntarily by the people here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the people of Arunachal Pradesh for adopting "Airgun Surrender Campaign" and stated that more than 1,600 airguns have been surrendered voluntarily by the people here. Addressing the Mann Ki Baat radio programme today, PM Modi said, "The people of Arunachal Pradesh have been running a unique campaign for a year and have named it "Arunachal Pradesh Airgun Surrender Campaign"."

"In this campaign, people are voluntarily surrendering their airguns, so that indiscriminate hunting of birds can be stopped in Arunachal Pradesh," PM Modi said. He further said that the state is home to more than 500 species of birds which also include some indigenous species.

"Arunachal Pradesh is home to more than 500 species of birds. These include some indigenous species, which are not found anywhere else in the world. But gradually, now the number of birds in the forests has started declining," he said. During the past few months, from the hills to the plains, from one community to the other, people everywhere in the state welcomed it with open arms and the people of Arunachal have voluntarily surrendered more than 1,600 airguns, PM Modi added. (ANI)

