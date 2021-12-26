Terrorists hurl grenade towards police post in J-K's Pulwama
Terrorists hurled a grenade towards a police post near the Post Office in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-12-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 15:59 IST
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
