Miscreants vandalise statue at Holy Redeemer Church in Haryana's Ambala

Some unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of Jesus Christ at Holy Redeemer Church in Haryana's Ambala district on Saturday night, said police.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 26-12-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 17:15 IST
Assistant Superintend of Police (ASP) Ambala Pooja Dabla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Some unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of Jesus Christ at Holy Redeemer Church in Haryana's Ambala district on Saturday night, said police. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police team reached the spot for investigation. On the basis of the CCTV footage, the police are trying to identify miscreants.

Giving information about the incident, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ambala Pooja Dabla said that information about this incident has been received in the morning, after which immediately the teams of District Superintendent of Police (DSP), Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt and CIA reached the spot for investigation. According to the police officials, two persons have been seen entering the church late in the night. The police suspect that the incident was carried out with the intention of hurting religious sentiments.

"We are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits. The miscreants will be identified and rounded up soon. A thorough investigation will be conducted," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ambala Pooja Dabla. Father Anthony of the church said that late at night two youths came inside by climbing the wall of the church and broke the statue of Lord Jesus Christ.

"This church is the oldest historical church in Ambala, which was built in the year 1843. To date, such an incident has not happened. Last night this incident happened around 12:30 am. The church is closed early due to the lockdown. Two youths came inside by climbing the wall of the church and broke the statue of Lord Jesus Christ," said Father Anthony. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

