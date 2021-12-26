Left Menu

Amid COVID-19 threat, Shirdi Sai Baba temple in Maharashtra to remain closed at night

Shirdi Sai Baba temple will remain closed at night owing to the restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-12-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 18:14 IST
Shirdi Sai Baba temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shirdi Sai Baba temple will remain closed at night owing to the restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shri Sai Baba Sansthan, Shirdi in a notification said today, "Due to the State imposed night curfew from 9 pm-6 am, Sai Baba Temple will be closed for devotees during the night hours. The regular early morning and night 'aartis' will also be closed for devotees."

On December 24, the Maharashtra government announced new COVID guidelines. Some of the restrictions include prohibiting a gathering of more than five persons in public places across the state from 9 pm-6 am, only 100 people allowed in indoor weddings and not more than 250 in outdoor weddings. Only 50 per cent capacity for gyms, spa, hotel, theatres and cinema halls. "For other social, political, religious events also the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space, this number should not be more than 250 or 25 per cent of the capacity of the space whichever is less," Maharashtra government said.

"Restaurants, gyms, spas, cinemas halls to operate at 50 per cent capacity attendance. All of them will have to declare their full potential as well as 50 per cent capacity," it added. (ANI)

