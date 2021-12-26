Japan keen to work with Haryana on climate change, environmental issues

Japan has shown a keen interest to provide technical support and collaborate with the Haryana government on climate change and environmental issues, an official statement said on Sunday.

Secretary, Environment, Embassy of Japan, Yuki Yoshida, along with Haryana officials, on Sunday visited Aravalli mountains at Bhondsi in Gurgaon to explore the potential of setting up a center of excellence related to climate change, waste management, e-vehicles, air pollution, biodiversity conservation, land degradation, desertification and other allied areas, it said.

Advisor to Haryana chief minister for Foreign Cooperation Department Pawan Chaudhary and Managing Director and ex-country representative, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Dr Vivek Saxena discussed the potential areas of partnership and collaboration, it further said.

During the visit, senior official of Climate Change Division of German Technical Cooperation, an international cooperation agency, Ashwin assured cooperation for technical and financial assistance from Germany on environmental issues, said the Haryana government statement.

Head of IUCN India (Business and Biodiversity Programme and Leaders for Nature Programme) Minal Pahuja also expressed her desire to support and partner on sustainable challenges, it said.

