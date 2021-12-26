Left Menu

Gujarat CM reviews Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited and reviewed the development of the High-Speed Bullet Train Mumbai-Ahmedabad project in Surat on Sunday afternoon.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 26-12-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 19:07 IST
Gujarat CM reviews Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, others visited and reviewed the development of project (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited and reviewed the development of the High-Speed Bullet Train Mumbai-Ahmedabad project in Surat on Sunday afternoon. Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh was also present at the venue.

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) MD, Satish Agnihotri who was here as well told ANI today, "We have acquired and started working on approximately 98.5 per cent of the 350 kilometres land stretch in Gujarat." "We will try to adhere to the time period of 6 years given by the Railways Minister to complete the project in Gujarat," Agnihotri said.

Jardosh tweeted, "Reviewed the ongoing work of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project C-4 section at Vaktana near Surat with Gujarat CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji. The High Speed Bullet Train Project is on track to bring unparalleled economical transformation for our nation." At present Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is the only sanctioned project of High-Speed Rail (HSR) in the country which is under execution with financial and technical assistance from the Government of Japan.

A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), namely National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has been formed to implement the Project, the Ministry of Railways said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021