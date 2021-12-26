Left Menu

Imagine greatness of man who headed Congress, Hindu Mahasabha simultaneously: Amit Shah praises Madan Mohan Malviya

Imagine how great that man was who headed booth Congress and Hindu Mahasabha at the same time, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday praising Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 23:24 IST
Imagine greatness of man who headed Congress, Hindu Mahasabha simultaneously: Amit Shah praises Madan Mohan Malviya
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Imagine how great that man was who headed booth Congress and Hindu Mahasabha at the same time, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday praising Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. "Pt. Malaviya worked in many organizations... Imagine how great he was that he headed both Congress and Hindu Mahasabha at the same time...Today you can't even imagine this," said Shah.

"Ravindra Nath Tagore called him the 'Man of great heart' and Mahatma Gandhi gave him the title of 'Mahamana' (great man)," he added. Shah made the following comments while addressing a gathering at the 160th birth anniversary celebration of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.

Home Minister also said that Pt. Malaviya should have been conferred with Bharat Ratna soon after the independence. "It is a matter of great sadness. Pt. Malaviya should have got Bharat Ratna soon after independence," said Shah. "When he received Bharat Ratna in 2014, many people said that Bharat Ratna was not needed," he added.

As for the Banaras Hindu University, I still believe that among all the achievements of Pt. Malaviya's life, the biggest achievement is the establishment of the Banaras Hindu University. Malviya breathed his last on November 12, 1946, at the age of 84.

In 2014, he was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
2
COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on; France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, bu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021