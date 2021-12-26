Poverty rate in Odisha to go down below 10 pc in next 5 yrs: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said that the poverty rate in Odisha will be reduced below 10 per cent in the next 5 years, CM Naveen Patnaik was addressing party workers on BJD's 25th foundation day celebration.

Patnaik stated, "There is a big difference in today's Odisha and the Odisha which was in the year 2000, Odisha is leading state in poverty alleviation in the country. The poverty rate has gone down to 29 per cent from 63 per cent with 80 lakh people crossing the poverty line." Patnaik further stated, "With the cooperation of people, Odisha will script the history by bringing down the poverty rate to 10 per cent in next 5 years and added that State government will take all necessary steps to achieve the target."

Patnaik said, "Biju Janta Dal which was formed 25 years ago, based on Biju Patnaik's ideology, has now evolved into a social movement and become the symbol of faith and aspirations of 4.5 crore people of Odisha." Biju Janta Dal is the only party in the country whose popularity is increasing year by year with the blessings of the people of State, Patnaik said. The chief minister thanked the party workers for their sacrifice, hard work and faith and termed them "backbone of the party."

"Odisha has gained international recognition in disaster management, and received appreciations from United Nations to NITI Ayog," he said. He added that there was a time when Odisha was dependent on other states for food, but now that situation has changed and Odisha ranked 3rd in providing food to the country." Giving the credit to the farmers for the achievement in food production, Patnaik said that it also reflects our commitment to expand irrigation facilities in the State.

Patnaik stated that "Odisha is at the forefront in women empowerment and it is on top in providing 50 per cent reservation to women in Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies and will continue with its demand to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament." "During the COVID-19 pandemic Odisha has received the investment of worth 4 lakh crore, which is highest in the country. It has brought new employment opportunities for the youths of the state."

"Our government has provided free medical treatment to the people and also supplied oxygen to 17 states during COVID-19 pandemic. The Biju Swasthya Kalyan Smart Health Card has brought a positive change in the healthcare sector of State. (ANI)

