Separate directorate would be established to raise farmers' income: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that a separate Directorate would be established soon to raise farmers' income.

ANI | Mysuru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-12-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 23:31 IST
Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that a separate Directorate would be established soon to raise farmers' income. The Chief Minister was speaking at a function to felicitate farmers' leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar.

Governments over the years have been focussing on increasing food production, but not on raising the income of farmers. "I have taken note of this problem. It is possible to raise their income through integrated farming and adopting supplementary income-generating farm activities. Work is on to implement integrated farming with agriculture-related secondary activities to boost the income of farmers," said Bommai. There are labs to research on-farm productivity, good seeds and fertilizers. "But along with agriculture production we need to think and plan for improving farmers' living conditions. Agriculture will grow automatically if the economic condition of farmers improves," Bommai said.

Food production is filling the pockets of traders but has left the farmers in penury. The problem could not be solved unless farmers became the focal point of our planning, he said. He advocated the need for good education for farmers' children to improve their life and said his government has launched Vidya Nidhi, a novel scheme for the first time in the country to provide scholarships for students from farmers' families. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

