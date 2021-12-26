Left Menu

Maharashtra reports 1,648 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 1,648 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra reported 1,648 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday. 31 new cases of Omicron variant of the virus were also detected. A total of 141 Omicron cases have been reported in the state so far, as per the bulletin provided by the state health department.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 66,57,888. During the last 24 hours, 918 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 65,02,957. 17 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

There are currently 9,813 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

