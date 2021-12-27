Left Menu

7 of 8 injured in Mexico ride accident out of hospitals

Authorities in Mexico City said Sunday that seven of the eight people injured in an accident on a ride at a holiday-season fair are out of danger and recovering at home. It said it would shut them all down if there were any more mishaps.Itinerant operators tow the often-rickety rides around the country, earning money by setting them up at local fairs.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 27-12-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 10:10 IST
7 of 8 injured in Mexico ride accident out of hospitals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Authorities in Mexico City said Sunday that seven of the eight people injured in an accident on a ride at a holiday-season fair are out of danger and recovering at home. Authorities said an eighth victim, who was under 18, is making "satisfactory" progress at a local hospital. The victims were riding on a "swirling cups" ride of the small, towable type when the seats they were strapped into somehow came loose.

The downtown Cuauhtemoc borough where the accident took place late Saturday said it would inspect all 153 of the privately operated, moveable rides installed as part of a Christmas tradition. It said it would shut them all down if there were any more mishaps.

Itinerant operators tow the often-rickety rides around the country, earning money by setting them up at local fairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021